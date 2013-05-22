Enrique Rivero

The Master Sword

Enrique Rivero
Enrique Rivero
  • Save
The Master Sword vector illustration gif animation legend of zelda master sword
Download color palette

Saw this one coming.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Enrique Rivero
Enrique Rivero
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Enrique Rivero

View profile
    • Like