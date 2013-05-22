Subscription Buttons

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Working on a little addition to my podcast site. The subscription options are currently text links in a list (with little icons), but I feel like they're not as obvious as I would like, and that might be costing us subscribers.
Ideally these buttons would appear on the desktop site at the top of the right hand column (on pages like this one).
Feedback is welcome.