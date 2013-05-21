Ryan Vanderbilt

Ryan V Email App Feature

Ryan Vanderbilt
Ryan Vanderbilt
  • Save
Ryan V Email App Feature conference execute contest email apps app valio con execute ventures
Download color palette

First, thanks to Michael Christensen for inviting me to Dribbble.

Here is one early sketch for an email app. Some of the principles I am using to guide the ideas are:

To be intentional.
To be realistic.
To put you in control of your email.
To be focused.

B35a111a96105ee99768690c1a2e9d38
Rebound of
Win A Company - Contest
By Drew Wilson
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Ryan Vanderbilt
Ryan Vanderbilt

More by Ryan Vanderbilt

View profile
    • Like