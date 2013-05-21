Ethan Muller

Vim is Rad

Vim is Rad vim icon macvim vi 80s chrome
Suck it, Sublime.

I was never a big fan of the default MacVim icon, so I decided I'd make something a little bit prettier to sit on my dock. After making it, I thought that it'd look nice in space in front of lightning. Wham.

I'm picking up vibes from the old-school WWF and Transformers logos.

Hit me with some feedback.

(.icns file coming soon!)

Posted on May 21, 2013
