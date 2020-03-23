Ignant | Author Page

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Hey friends

Today I'm starting a redesign of the "IGNANT" website. This is an author page with animation. I hope you enjoy it.

What do you think of this design? Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

ivannlauer@yahoo.com
📩 ivannlauer@yahoo.com

Posted on Mar 23, 2020
