Nightlogos - Rough Draft - Feedback Requested

Nightlogos - Rough Draft - Feedback Requested
Input requested. Second round of rough draft logo exploration. I'm not in love with the fonts. Client likes the direction, but requested that the "beams" coming off the O be removed, and that the orange fade on 'LOGOS' be moved to the bottom of 'LOGOS' instead of the top.

The product is a patented light that attaches to a truck trailer hitch receiver and shines out a company/brand/team logo on the ground.

Posted on May 21, 2013
