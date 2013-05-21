Greg Christman

RoboCop 1987

RoboCop 1987 design illustration robocop 80s greg christman gregchristman movie
I haven't done anything outside of work in a while. @Ryan Putnam's Back to The Future post inspired me to make this for the greatest movie of all time.

I think everyone else should rebound and join in on some 80's goodness.

Posted on May 21, 2013
