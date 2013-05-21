Mike Toney

Self Branding Project

logo branding
Working on a logo for myself. I want to use some type of symbol to represent my self as a designer. The sword in the stone or Lady in the Lake concept, { which ever you prefer } comes from my brother name "XCalibur".

Posted on May 21, 2013
