BYOP - Bring Your Own Pixels

BYOP - Bring Your Own Pixels event meetup posted clean design
A place for creatives in NYC to get together and talk about design. Our first meetup will be scheduled soon. If you are not in NYC don't be shy to join as well. We have plans on streaming our events world wide.

Talkabout Design

Posted on May 21, 2013
