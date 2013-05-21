Margaret Haag

State Capitol Badge Project - Oklahoma City, OK

Margaret Haag
Margaret Haag
  • Save
State Capitol Badge Project - Oklahoma City, OK oklahoma city oklahoma capital badge red lion wings angel
Download color palette

Thanks for checking out my project, you can view the full bananas here
http://www.behance.net/gallery/State-Capitol-Badge-Project/6498527

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Margaret Haag
Margaret Haag

More by Margaret Haag

View profile
    • Like