Mike Rogers

A paperclip can be a wondrous thing.

Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers
  • Save
A paperclip can be a wondrous thing. macgyver macgycons red paperclip paper poster
Download color palette

Rebooting this collaboration with @humanshapedrobot. Only about 1000 icons to go.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Mike Rogers
Mike Rogers

More by Mike Rogers

View profile
    • Like