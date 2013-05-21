Corey Thomas

Zombie Pirates WIP

Corey Thomas
Corey Thomas
  • Save
Zombie Pirates WIP zombie pirate tshirt cartoon apparel ocean
Download color palette

Working on a design for an ATL based band. Been a lot of fun so far.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Corey Thomas
Corey Thomas

More by Corey Thomas

View profile
    • Like