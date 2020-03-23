WearMask Poster + Website

Halo UI/UX
You shouldn't disregard precautions or think everything is going to be alright. Hopefully, it will. But, think about the people around you and become a social Batman 🦸‍♀️ 🦸‍♂️. The poster that we have made you can find in attachment. Feel free to print it out.

Halo Lab Studio, taking care of yourself and others ❤️.

