Ryan Clark

Eye see what you did there...

Ryan Clark
Ryan Clark
  • Save
Eye see what you did there... virb ui admin icons hidden visible
Download color palette

New icons to replace a big "hidden / visible" toggle. Trying to add context while saving space and distraction.

Key: Tool Tip / Visible / Hover State / Hidden

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Ryan Clark
Ryan Clark

More by Ryan Clark

View profile
    • Like