Routine app for iPhone

Designing a routine app. What I'm trying to do is:

1. Use textures along with colors. It's easier to make the connection of an orange with the breakfast, than of orange color with breakfast. My hope you won't need text labels in many cases at all.

2. Use positive feedback. Applications usually give feedback with something is wrong: wrong input format, a click in a wrong place etc.

Basically, if you tell someone he's wrong all the time, it's a bad way to make friends. And I'd like my application to make friends. I'd like it encourage people. Make them willing to play with an app. And make them feel 0.01% happier than they would feel otherwise.

Inspired by this.