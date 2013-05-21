Andy Pitts

Stupid

Stupid script vintage type heart illustration
Little Scripty chunk of a bigger project. I've had Daniel Johnston "Tears, Stupid Tears" in my head the whole time making this - even though the final project will actually be a happy one. Good times

Posted on May 21, 2013
