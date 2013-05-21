The idea was to create a group of new product line of Rio juice wine beverage that including sangria, gelato and popsicle. Every piece of design is completely fresh and new out of the box. The concept behind this design is the freshness of the differences kind of fruit flavors that combine with most famous Spanish beverage, Sangria. Rio Sangria packaging is a portable juice wine that make it easy to carry on the go basic. The brand extension of this products are Gelato and Popsicle.