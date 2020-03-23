Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lena Brusenska
ooze

🧠 Medical learning platform

Lena Brusenska
ooze
Lena Brusenska for ooze
Hire Us
  • Save
🧠 Medical learning platform healthcare artwork lecture search app ui art med cut out course courses education medtech medical knowledge learning disease heart brain
🧠 Medical learning platform healthcare artwork lecture search app ui art med cut out course courses education medtech medical knowledge learning disease heart brain
🧠 Medical learning platform healthcare artwork lecture search app ui art med cut out course courses education medtech medical knowledge learning disease heart brain
🧠 Medical learning platform healthcare artwork lecture search app ui art med cut out course courses education medtech medical knowledge learning disease heart brain
Download color palette
  1. lenabrr-learn.png
  2. lenabrr-brain.png
  3. lenabrr-heart.png
  4. lenabrr-eye.png

Hello, strangers!

There is one good point in all this remote work thing — you don't have to waste your time on the way to an office and back. Now we can spend more time on self-education.

Check out my new concept of the mobile learning platform. I've created a 'paper cut out' style illustration for medical courses about different diseases in the human body. I guess this style is perfect to demonstrate damaged internal organs.

Stay healthy, stay clever😜

ooze
ooze
design as enchantment
Hire Us

More by ooze

View profile
    • Like