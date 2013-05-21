Cody Paulson

MNDoc Icons icons illustration minimal minnesota
This is a set of icons I created for a short animation and motion graphic spot. The client was Minnesota Needs Doctors. Check the 2x for the pixel hinted goodness. You can watch the final animation here:

http://vimeo.com/63208042

Posted on May 21, 2013
Cofounder of Graphic Science

