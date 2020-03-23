Aleksandar Savic

Home Bird 🐤🏡 stayathome cute love house lockdown quarantine indore home alone home cage bird pet pets virus medicine medical doctors covid corona
🐤🏡 Its good to have your pets by yourselves in these hard times. Pay a lot of attention to them as well and take care of their needs as much as you do for you. #StayAtHome

And I absolutely love @alegiorgini style (https://www.instagram.com/alegiorgini/ ) and how he presents our self quarantines with his lovely and smart illustrations.

Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
