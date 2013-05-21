Roman Zubakov

Superior Golf Master Plan

Roman Zubakov
Roman Zubakov
  • Save
Superior Golf Master Plan golf superior golf golf club plan master plan scheme par
Download color palette

Клиент: Superior Golf Club, Харьков.
Задача: оформить мастер-план гольф-поля.

На основе технических ландшафтных карт был разработан удобный и красивый мастер-план поля.
18 лунок во всей красе!

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Superior-Golf-Master-Plan/7913981

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Roman Zubakov
Roman Zubakov

More by Roman Zubakov

View profile
    • Like