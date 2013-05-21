Geri Coady

New Hellogeri.com

New Hellogeri.com website design illustration portfolio
My new portfolio is live! Now I can reveal why I made those badges a few months ago — they're the speaking badges for my past and upcoming talks. Check it out over at http://hellogeri.com!

Canada
Posted on May 21, 2013
