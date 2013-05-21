Suleiman Leadbitter

Xbox One & Kinect

Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter
  • Save
Xbox One & Kinect xbox one kinect sketch app sketch 2 download freebie
Download color palette

Just a quick mess around in Sketch (still trying the app out) of the new Xbox One & the new Kinect.

Feel free to download the .sketch file :) http://d.pr/f/FYdh

626a7572f6127ab49e71b970b81a1006
Rebound of
Xbox One Kinect
By Suleiman Leadbitter
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Suleiman Leadbitter
Suleiman Leadbitter

More by Suleiman Leadbitter

View profile
    • Like