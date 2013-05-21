Tom Pickering

Minimal Fact Slideshow

Minimal Fact Slideshow
Section of my personal portfolio, hover over the circles and CSS3 animates the inset of the circle, revealing a number and its relating fact below.

http://byroot.co.uk/

