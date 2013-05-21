Carrie Phillips

52 Cups of Coffee Icons

Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips
  • Save
52 Cups of Coffee Icons coffee icons graphics 52 cups illustrations
Download color palette

Part of an amazing project for soon-to-be book "52 Cups of Coffee" - One Girls' experiment with Caffeine and Conversation
Check out the blog at http://52cups.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips

More by Carrie Phillips

View profile
    • Like