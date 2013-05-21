Logolounge 8

German Kopytkov

logolounge volume 8
Finally my work was chosen for LogoLounge Volume 8! :) Time to celebrate :)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXLvR7GrqHg

Posted on May 21, 2013
Illustration Lead at Google
