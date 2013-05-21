Paula Wijk

Den jag är

Paula Wijk
Paula Wijk
  • Save
Den jag är illustration lips hair hairlettering album cover
Download color palette

This is part of an album cover I created for Martina Sandström. She is a young, Swedish singer and this EP is her school project.

You can see the entire cover here: http://www.paulawijk.se/album-cover

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Paula Wijk
Paula Wijk

More by Paula Wijk

View profile
    • Like