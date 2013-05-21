This Paper Ship

Where pixel meets paint

Where pixel meets paint save the date illustration typography lightbulb idea paint pixels heart
The very beginnings of a really fun save the date in the works. This is sort of a color "sketch."

Posted on May 21, 2013
