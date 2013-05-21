Ramóna Barkóczi

New Spliceart Logo

Ramóna Barkóczi
Ramóna Barkóczi
  • Save
New Spliceart Logo logo typo type calligraphic retro flat
Download color palette

This is my new logo to my new website.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Ramóna Barkóczi
Ramóna Barkóczi

More by Ramóna Barkóczi

View profile
    • Like