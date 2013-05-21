Kyle Blackman

Query Results / Toggle

Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman
  • Save
Query Results / Toggle toggle slider price query result wine flat clean minimal
Download color palette

Needed a way to display total query results next to a filter option as well as give the ability to toggle that filter on and off. Here's what I'm working with so far.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Kyle Blackman
Kyle Blackman

More by Kyle Blackman

View profile
    • Like