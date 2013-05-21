Pants Pantsley

Nuke bomb war wwii nuclear graphic vector
Collaging some stuff together for an apparel design. Not entirely sure what I got myself into with this one. Oh yeah I did. FUN. And coffee. Lots of coffee.

Posted on May 21, 2013
