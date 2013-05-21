Bernard De Luna

Find your ideal book nerd

Bernard De Luna
Bernard De Luna
Find your ideal book nerd nerd space king geek book
While you wait for the zombie apocalypse, respond to the game and find awesome books to your bookshelf. May the force be with you!

(in portuguese)

http://www.estantevirtual.com.br/livronerd/

Posted on May 21, 2013
Bernard De Luna
Bernard De Luna

