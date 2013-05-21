Mc Baldassari

Tanks

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Tanks art illustration drawing sketches sketch tanks vehicle transportation
Download color palette

Hadn't drawn vehicles in a while... I missed it!

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like