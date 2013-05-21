Blake Behrens

Together We'll Be OK

Together We'll Be OK apparel moore benefit tee donation oklahoma
This is a collaboration between TheOkaySee.com and TreeAndLeaf.com. Dusty and I cranked on this earlier today and will be donating 100% of the proceeds to our fellow tornado affected Okies.

Posted on May 21, 2013
