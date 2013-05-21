Photographer Portfolio

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Given the new flickr design that puts a focus back on the photos I pulled up a design from the archives. I had planned on building this photographer's site using the flickr api. You would have been able to scroll horizontally through a set of photos and vertically between sets.