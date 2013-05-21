Brad Todd

Brad Todd
Brad Todd
Cells
A design I was toying with for a logo, playing around with the theme of a 'catalyst', but ultimately couldn't make it work with the direction of the project. I still think these look cool and wanted to showcase them somewhere.

Posted on May 21, 2013
Brad Todd
Brad Todd

