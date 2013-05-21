Chris Davis

Louisville Slugger Stadium

Louisville Slugger Stadium louisville icon baseball flat clean red
Putting together some icons for well-known places in Louisville for a marketing page. Here's the entrance to Louisville Slugger Stadium.

Posted on May 21, 2013
