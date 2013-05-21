Lindsey Naumann

Oklahoma will be OK

Lindsey Naumann
Lindsey Naumann
Hire Me
  • Save
Oklahoma will be OK oklahoma moore children hope future blue skies
Download color palette

Thinking about my home state today. I can't imagine the sense of fear before and after the storm for loved ones. Those folks need some blue skies.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Lindsey Naumann
Lindsey Naumann
Brand Identity + Packaging Designer
Hire Me

More by Lindsey Naumann

View profile
    • Like