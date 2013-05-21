Jason Borzouyeh (JB)

Y&R 90th Anniversary Identity

Y&R 90th Anniversary Identity brand identity advertising logo
Logo for Y&R (Young & Rubicam) 90th Anniversary

Posted on May 21, 2013
