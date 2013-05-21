Cho Martínez

Pega con Leche - Logo Proposal

Cho Martínez
Cho Martínez
  • Save
Pega con Leche - Logo Proposal logo grunge vintage retro milk glue
Download color palette

rebranding proposal for a web·blog project

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Cho Martínez
Cho Martínez

More by Cho Martínez

View profile
    • Like