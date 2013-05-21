Carley Lee

Coming Soon: Infographic (update)

Carley Lee
Carley Lee
  • Save
Coming Soon: Infographic (update) infographic icons orgchart chart design vector scale gender
Download color palette

Complete & total change of direction: new colors theme, etc. Thoughts?
This is going to be one giant infographic!

6006845db669f59b5b9ef2c7dce14d01
Rebound of
Coming Soon: Infographic
By Carley Lee
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Carley Lee
Carley Lee

More by Carley Lee

View profile
    • Like