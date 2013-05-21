Alfie Robles

CLOUDIE Massive Icon Set (336 icons)

Alfie Robles
Alfie Robles
  • Save
CLOUDIE Massive Icon Set (336 icons) bandwidth cloud control panel crystal download email hosting icon set icons services settings sync upload web wordpress
Download color palette

High Quality, Massive set of icons! Ideal for Cloud Services related Websites, Apps and Widgets.

PACK INCLUDES :
- 336 PNG icons in the following distribution:
6 styles => 14 variants for each style => 4 resolutions = 336 icons.
- GUI mini KIT in PSD Format to create a Landing Page for your Cloud-Based services.
RESOLUTIONS:
- 512×512px
- 256×256px
- 128×128px
- 96×96px

DOWNLOAD HERE

Alfie Robles
Alfie Robles

More by Alfie Robles

View profile
    • Like