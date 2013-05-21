Nutshell

Nutshell iPad UI design

Nutshell
Nutshell
  • Save
Nutshell iPad UI design ui design texture ios ipad icon design gif interaction animation ux design
Download color palette

Nutshell for iPad – Reveal interaction

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Nutshell
Nutshell

More by Nutshell

View profile
    • Like