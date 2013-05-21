𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔱𝔥

Brass City Record

Brass City Record lettering type typography album brass city connecticut
My rad buddies started a project — this month we made album art for our hometowns.

I present to you... Waterbury, Connecticut.

http://artisjust.us/

Posted on May 21, 2013
Harnessing the sun
