PrintMeet Logo Design

I present to you the logo design I made for the Print Meet project. Your opinion is important to me.

Let's start by giving you some information about the project.

Logo Story

The company is a company that designs T-shirts, prints T-shirts and supports their sales. Together with the customer, we focused on problem solving as a brand perception. As a result, I combined P + Checked and created a logo. And I created an image that seemed to overcome the problem. I have shown the letter P as if it covered the Marked symbol.

Typography

Since the design and sales were the center of gravity in the Printmeet project, it was very important that the typography used was readable. Therefore, the selected font is prepared simply and cleanly so that users can read and keep it in mind when they see the project logo.

Color

A color combination was created according to the message to be given in the Printmeet project and the request of the project owner. Since there are data and text in the research, purple and blue tonnage colors were preferred in the study. The color combination used was chosen according to the taste of the user.

