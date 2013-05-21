Goce Veleski

Logo Redesign

Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski
  • Save
Logo Redesign redesign logo step circle simplify
Download color palette

Simplification of a logo. More about the project
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Anomalia-Nativa-Album-Cover/8831233

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski

More by Goce Veleski

View profile
    • Like