Daniel James Diggle

Stooki

Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle
  • Save
Stooki illustration grain texture noise vector jewlery ring stooki gold
Download color palette

Part of a series of simple textured illustrations I've started making for my music blog, Pinchthis.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle

More by Daniel James Diggle

View profile
    • Like