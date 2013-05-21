Daniel James Diggle

Stooki Sound

Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle
  • Save
Stooki Sound illustration grain texture noise vector music vinyl record
Download color palette

Part of a series of simple textured illustrations I've started making for my music blog, Pinchthis.com

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle

More by Daniel James Diggle

View profile
    • Like