Lettering on wall

Lettering on wall lettering calligraphy typography liquid chalk blackboard brush
I started my project “Lettering on wall”. I'm practicing calligraphy with brush on wall, using liquid chalk + brush + chalk on blackboard or ink on paper.

Posted on May 21, 2013
