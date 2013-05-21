BKMedia Group

Feeling Festive

BKMedia Group
BKMedia Group
  • Save
Feeling Festive knit bkmedia group wood fuzzy fuzz photoshop
Download color palette

Had some free time at the office and decided to play with our mark a bit. I found a great tutorial on PSD Tuts+ (http://psd.tutsplus.com/tutorials/text-effects-tutorials/knitted-argyle-text-effect/) for creating cool text effects. I know this is a little festive for the season but I hope you all like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2013
BKMedia Group
BKMedia Group

More by BKMedia Group

View profile
    • Like